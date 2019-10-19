The Patriots have had one game in which there was even a shred of doubt about the outcome into the fourth quarter. And even then, did anyone figure the Bills were going to score? Exactly.

But Monday night at MetLife the Patriots could get their second decent challenge of the season.

Despite their 1-4 record, the Jets just got capable quarterback Sam Darnold back and his presence made a huge difference in the team's win over Dallas last week. As for the Patriots offense, which isn't working at optimal potency, the Jets did a nice job against the Patriots in the first meeting between the teams after New England walked through them on their first three drives.

With 11 days to prepare for this, Josh McDaniels is sure to have hatched something to get Gregg Williams' defense off-balance. But the Patriots are still hamstrung on offense by their personnel so this one could turn into a slugfest.

Tom E. Curran's Patriots-Jets Preview: Pats facing MNF challenge originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston