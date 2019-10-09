The Giants playing a road game in Foxboro against the Patriots' top-ranked defense was already going to be difficult enough... and that was before New York ruled its top two rushers and top two receivers out.

Now, what once was a difficult challenge got exponentially tougher - especially when you factor in the fact that the 16.5-point spread was already the largest in Thursday Night Football history.

One potentially equalizing factor? The weather forecast, which calls for rain and gusty winds.

So given all those facts, will the Patriots have an easy time extending their undefeated start to 6-0?

Tom E. Curran's Patriots-Giants preview: Getting to 6-0 should be easy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston