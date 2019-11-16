Coming into this five-game gauntlet of competent opponents, I figured Philly was as good a challenge as any. They'd won two in a row, ran the ball with competence, have had success against the Patriots - winning their past two meetings - so they know New England's not invincible. Still, the closer we get, the more dinged up the Eagles have gotten so that now – even though they're on the road – I feel like the Patriots are going to have their most impressive win of the year.

Tom E. Curran's Patriots-Eagles Preview: Back to the gauntlet originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston