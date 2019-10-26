Bill Belichick chasing his 300th career coaching win with only Freddie Kitchens in his way. A true David vs. Goliath story, only in this instance, I have a feeling Goliath catches the rock, slowly opens his palm and after pondering the best use for it, decides to feed it to David. Slowly. The 2-4 Browns – with all their talent – cannot come into Foxboro and just take it on Sunday.

Even with fledgling head coach Kitchens running an offense that's tethered to the most turnover-prone quarterback in the league, they still have to take chances. Otherwise, their offense will be fed into the thresher just like the other seven the Patriots have seen this year. Gamble on offense because nobody's stringing drives together against the Patriots defense. Make the Patriots beat you on the ground defensively by sitting back in coverage and making them finish drives. Can they do it? LOL. Especially on a sloppy, slippery day? Not gonna happen.





Tom E. Curran's Patriots-Browns Week 8 preview: Hello, 8-0 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston