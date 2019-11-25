The Patriots defense stepped up yet again as they were able to hold off the Cowboys in a low-scoring affair Sunday.

It was another less-than-stellar outing for New England's offense, but rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry did haul in the first touchdown pass of his career.

Here are Tom E. Curran's Best & Worst from the Patriots' 13-9 win. . .

Tom E. Curran's Best & Worst from Patriots' 13-9 win over Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston