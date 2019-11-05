So why, if the Patriots lost to the Ravens by 17, are the Ravens still behind the Patriots in the power rankings? Cuz I say so. No, honestly, the Patriots are 8-1. Yes, they got undressed defensively for the first 16 minutes and, yes, the Ravens made some huge conversions in the late third/early fourth to put it away, but the Ravens are 6-2 and are a month removed from a loss to the Browns. The Patriots are 8-1 and just lost their first game since last December and won a Super Bowl in February. If and when the Ravens draw even, we'll give them the tiebreaker. And there's a good chance that happens over the Patriots' next four games.

Tom E. Curran's AFC Power Rankings: Did Patriots take a hit? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston