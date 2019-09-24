It's a mish-mash of basic. A jambalaya of mediocrity. A cornucopia of commonplace. The Texans, Chargers, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Raiders, Jaguars, Titans, Browns and Raiders are an avalanche of average and it's not easy to come up with a pecking order between all these slaptastic franchises. We did our best. Feel good about most of them. Probably got a few of them wrong. Enjoy.

CLICK HERE FOR THE GALLERY

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Tom E. Curran's AFC Power Rankings after NFL Week 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston