Tom E. Curran: Tom Brady's approach this season is 'I just work here'

Is Tom Brady nothing more than just New England Patriots' employee No. 12?

That's the approach he's taken this season, in the view of NBC Sports Boston Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran, who explained what could be behind the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback's answer to Jim Gray in a Westwood One interview when Brady was asked if he was opposed to the team releasing controversial receiver Antonio Brown.

"Regardless of all the things that had happened in Antonio Brown's past, he was excited to play football with him," Curran said on Arbella Early Edition. "...when he got Antonio Brown, his football life was going to become a lot easier."

Curran said the attitude of "I just work here, don't ask me," goes back to the negotiations for Brady's new contract this summer, under which Brady can become a free agent after this season.

