Tom E. Curran, Steve Palazzolo think Patriots still have a need for offensive line depth

Curran, Palazzolo think Patriots still have a need at this position originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

So far in free agency, the New England Patriots have filled a lot of their needs. While many are still focused on what quarterback they could be after in the 2021 NFL Draft, there is another area on offense that the Patriots could need to address.

On the Quick Slants free agency special, Tom E. Curran pointed out that the Patriots could use some depth on the offensive line.

"To me, you have a little more uncertainty on that line that they better address sooner rather than later," Curran said.

Curran cited the departures of Joe Thuney and Marcus Cannon as being blows to the Patriots' depth, as well as the looming departure of David Andrews. Additionally, Curran brought up the injury issues that Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown have had in recent years as reasons that the Patriots need to have insurance behind their top-two tackles.

Patriots Talk Podcast - What factors led to the Patriots spending spree? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo agreed with Curran's assessment, especially when taking Trent Brown's contract into mind.

"You absolutely need depth," Palazzolo said. "I think when you look at Trent Brown and what his cap number is next year, I mean, I don't know if he's going to be on the roster in 2022."

And how could the Patriots acquire the offensive line depth they need? Palazzolo thinks their recent moves have indicated that the Patriots could move up to get a top tackle or quarterback that they like.

I think sitting at No. 15, all of these moves screamed, 'we're gonna move up [in the draft] for a QB or maybe grab one of the best offensive tackles in the draft.' So, I think there's a move to be made at tackle to add depth and have a forward-looking approach at that position.

Story continues

Steve Palazzolo on Quick Slants

Palazzolo could be right. This is a strong offensive tackle class, and there are as many as four tackles that could feasibly go off the board before the Patriots pick: Penei Sewell, Rashawn Slater, Christian Darrisaw, and Alijah Vera-Tucker. Perhaps if they like one enough, they'd be willing to move up to get him.

Additionally, there are five quarterbacks that could come off the board before the Patriots pick. Trevor Lawrence is out of reach, but Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance, and Mac Jones could all be in play for the Patriots if they did want to move up.

While we don't know what the Patriots will do next or what they will do in the draft, we do know that they are still rebuilding their team. Their roster overhaul is far from over, so definitely expect them to continue to add to their offensive line.