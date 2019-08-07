If you don't know what to make of Tom Brady's contract situation and the Patriots quarterback putting his Brookline home on the market, you're not alone.

So allow NBC Sports Boston Patriots insider Tom E. Curran to clear things up for you. On the latest episode of Quick Slants The Podcast, Curran eloquently explains what Brady's mindset is as he enters "uncharted territory" in his age-42 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"When [Brady] stepped to the bargaining table this time and knew that he had an expiring contract, he wanted to be here," Curran said. "What he wanted to get was some long-term security that would allow him to play until 43, 44, maybe 45 as he has stated.

"So when he stepped to the table, and the Patriots weren't giving him the surety he would get that, what he quickly pivoted to was wanting to have his own autonomy."

Curran also gives names three possible directions this situation between Brady and the Patriots could go, and one of them won't sit well with Pats fans. . .

LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE BELOW:

>CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO QUICK SLANTS THE PODCAST<

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Tom E. Curran breaks down what Tom Brady's contract 'extension' could mean for his future originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston