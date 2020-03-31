Former NFL kicker Tom Dempsey has recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, WDSU-6 reports.

Dempsey, 73, has battled Alzheimer’s disease and dementia since 2013. He was one of several residents of a senior living facility in New Orleans to contract COVID-19.

Dempsey, who was born without toes on his right foot and fingers on his right hand, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 1969. He is best remembered for his record-setting 63-yard field goal in 1969.

The small flat shoe he kicked with is on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Although Dempsey played for the Eagles, Rams, Oilers and Bills after leaving the Saints, he retired to New Orleans and has lived there since.

Tom Dempsey has recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk