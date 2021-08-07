Tom Daley shows off his knitted Olympic cardigan and it’s incredible

Photo credit: Clive Rose - Getty Images

Tom Daley’s knitting has drawn just about as much attention this Olympics as his diving.

The 27-year-old has been crafting at every available opportunity and has so far created some amazing pieces including a sweet jumper for Instagram dog sensation, @izzythe.frenchie, as well as a pouch for his medal.

Yet, it’s his latest item that takes gold for us.

On Thursday, the Olympian showed off his handmade "Olympic cardigan" that features designs on both the front and back and it’s seriously impressive.

Posting on his knitting and crochet Instagram page, @madewithlovebytomdaley, he captioned the shots: "When I got to Tokyo, I wanted to make something that would remind me of these games. Something that I could say I had made in Tokyo, during the Olympics!"

In a video, he said: "So I finished the jumper and here we are”.

Wearing his knit and demonstrating each part of his design, Daley continued, "This says Tokyo," while pointing to the Japanese characters that spell out the host city.

"We've got GBR, we've got a Union Jack," he said as he showed off each sleeve.

And finally, the father-of-one showed the back of the cardigan which had his country's Olympic logo, "Team GB" and the Olympic rings stitched on.

