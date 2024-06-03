Tom Curry to return to England squad – along with twin Ben

Tom Curry and twin brother Ben have been called up to England's training squad for the summer tour - David Rogers/Getty Images

Steve Borthwick will bring both Curry twins into this week’s England training camp as preparations step up for the summer Tests against Japan and New Zealand.

Ben and Tom both featured in Sale Sharks’ semi-final defeat by Bath, the former starting as captain and scoring a try before the latter came off the bench in his first appearance since the third-place play-off against Argentina at last year’s World Cup.

A bright cameo for Tom, who was said to be training superbly after his recovery from surgery on a degenerative hip condition, began in explosive style with a clattering tackle on Josh Bayliss.

Sale’s failure to reach the final, though, has allowed Borthwick to call up the back-row brothers. They will be joined by a contingent from Saracens as well as club colleagues.

Bevan Rodd, the 23-year-old loosehead prop, is rewarded for an impressive return from injury that helped Sale to the play-offs, while Raffi Quirke and Joe Carpenter will also be able to compete for places on the tour.

Quirke endured another disrupted season, accumulating just four starts across the Premiership, the Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup as Gus Warr remained as Sanderson’s front-line scrum-half.

However, having won caps against Australia and South Africa in 2021, scoring a vital try in the latter game, 22-year-old Quirke is known to be highly rated in the England set-up.

The uncapped Carpenter, an England Under-20 international, receives a first senior call-up. He has established himself in the Sale backline over the past two seasons and enjoyed an eye-catching display against Bath, amassing 117 running metres from full-back and beating six defenders in the process.

Carpenter set up the third of Sale’s tries, taking an inside pass from Tom Roebuck before chipping ahead for Tom O’Flaherty to score. Roebuck, who spent most of the Six Nations around the England squad, is also expected to be involved in the upcoming camp.

Borthwick will oversee a group selected from eight Premiership clubs – all of them except for finalists Bath and Northampton Saints – this week at Pennyhill Park. Next Monday, the England head coach will name his official touring party.

