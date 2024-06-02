Tom Curry is the flanker England need after superb return from ‘car crash’ injury

Tom Curry made an impactful cameo off the bench for Sale Sharks – which will delight Steve Borthwick - Getty Images/David Rogers

The hip injury from which it took Tom Curry 31 weeks to recover was, in his own words, a “car crash”. An apt description given that one of the flanker’s first actions in Sale Sharks’ Premiership semi-final defeat by Bath on Saturday, after entering the fray in the 46th minute, was to enact a car crash of his own.

At least this one was of a rugby variety, as Curry, working in tandem with his twin brother and fellow international Ben, cut Bath No 8 Josh Bayliss in two with the force of a 10-tonne truck. It was the most vigorous collision of a semi-final that was full of them. For Curry, starved of rugby since October, it had been a long time coming. For the rest of the second half, the 25-year-old touched heights that no other back-rower at the Rec came close to.

Tom Curry is definitely back 💥



He's been waiting 6 months to make this tackle 😮‍💨#GallagherPrem | #BATvSAL | @SaleSharksRugby pic.twitter.com/T71IcVdCUy — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) June 1, 2024

“How good!” said Alex Sanderson, Sale’s director of rugby, of Curry’s first taste of rugby since England’s bronze final victory at last year’s World Cup. “You know what I mean? Straight back into it. He probably could have started today but it wouldn’t have been fair when he’s had seven months out. It’s a great comeback. I’m really chuffed for him.”

But it was Sanderson’s answers to the following two questions which, reading between the lines, told their own story. Was Curry ready for an England return? “Yeah,” he said. Would he go on a tour of Japan and New Zealand, with one Test against the Cherry Blossoms and two against the All Blacks to come over the next month and a half?

“It’s not down to me,” added Sanderson. “I want Tom to have a healthy and long international career. Everyone is aware that it’s not the years but the mileage with Tom. He only has a certain number of games. How they use his games to the best ends is down to them and their management. There’s a World Cup in four years’ time, isn’t there? He’s going really well and he’s a big leader. I’m sure they’ll build the team around him because he’s that sort of a person.”

Tom Curry (left) seems ready to go if Steve Borthwick wants to select him for the Japan and New Zealand tour - Getty Images/Tom Sandberg

It was not quite “if you take him don’t break him” but it was not far off. Curry has been no stranger to the treatment table over the years. As well as the hip reconstruction, there have been ankles, hamstrings, sprains, strains and tears. He is only 25 and has already amassed 50 caps for his country as well as three more for the British and Irish Lions. Sanderson, who knows how important a fit-and-firing Curry is to Sale’s chances of reaching another Twickenham final, raised valid points about durability and longevity, suggesting the flanker only had a finite number of international matches in him, and that they should be chosen wisely.

Unfortunately for Sanderson, there is an argument whereby the wisest choice is for Curry to tour with England this summer. This is one of England’s best, back fit after a long spell on the sidelines, who has just torn up trees for 35 minutes in a Premiership semi-final. After grafting for such a long period to regain full fitness, what are the benefits in Curry having another spell on the sidelines? He played 35 minutes for Sale all season. He has had his rest. He needs to play. After virtually a season out, Curry needs game time.

Sanderson’s concerns are understandable because the game time in question is going to be against one of the most magnificent teams, in one of the most intense stadiums, on the planet. With that, the risk of collateral – an injury – is always greater. But the England tour is three games, that is all; he is not going to be run into the ground. Besides, post-tour Curry will return for a short rest before getting his teeth into pre-season with Sale.

England are hunting for a first win on New Zealand soil since 2003 and their first ever series victory over the All Blacks. There is no trophy on the line but Steve Borthwick will want to select the best players who are available. If that hit on Bayliss is anything to go by, Curry is certainly one of those.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.