Tom Curran's Patriots vs Steelers Preview Review: So I got some stuff wrong

The Patriots haven't exactly bolted from the gate in recent years. They had their hands full with the Texans in 2018, lost to Kansas City in 2017, scraped past the Cardinals in 2016, got hammered by Miami in 2014 and barely scraped past the Bills in 2013. The only team that Patriots handled easily in the previous six openers was Pittsburgh in 2015. So maybe the fact the Patriots routinely mollywhomp the Steelers should have been given more consideration before I burped out a not-so-accurate preview of Sunday's game. Win some. Lose some. It's early. We'll get better. Here's the skinny on how the game predictions went piece-by-piece.

