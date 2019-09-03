Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast: Let's get to real football. How will Pats deploy offense vs. Steelers?

At last, football that counts is back. How does the Gronk-less Patriots' offense attack the Steelers in the opener? One-on-one with Jarrett Stidham on his game-day superstitions; Are the Pats too old? Mark Kaboly of The Athletic on the revamped Steelers.

1:14 - 1st Quarter - How will the Patriots deploy their offense against the Steelers with Gronk gone and a new-look receiver corps? Tom Curran and Phil Perry discuss what kind of offensive game plan the Pats will have in Week 1.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

12:38 - 2nd Quarter - Tom defends the Patriots' decision to part ways with Brian Hoyer as Brady's backup, but argues that they could have traded him to get something in return. Does this mean Jarrett Stidham is the QB of the future?

21:48 - Halftime - Tom hits us with some Patriots-Steelers season opener trivia and he catches up with Jarrett Stidham to talk about his game-day superstitions.

23:41 - 3rd Quarter - The Patriots roster has the oldest average age in the NFL. Phil explains why that's not necessarily a bad thing and how Belichick uses older, more-experienced players to his advantage.

31:15 - 4th Quarter - Tom is joined by senior Steelers reporter at the Athletic in Pittsburgh Mark Kaboly, who talks about how the departure of Antonio Brown has been a breath of fresh air for the organization and how the Steelers defense plans to stop the Patriots. Tom also reveals his trivia answer.

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE:







Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Tom Currans Patriots Talk Podcast: Let's get to real football. How will Pats deploy offense vs. Steelers? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston