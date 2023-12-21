Tom Curran handed Big Bash League ban for intimidating umpire

Banned: Tom Curran (Getty Images)

England seamer Tom Curran has been banned for four matches after being charged with intimidating an umpire in Australia’s Big Bash League.

The sanction comes following an altercation with an official ahead of the Sydney Sixers clash with Hobart Hurricanes in the T20 tournament earlier this month.

Both Curran, who was part of England’s 2019 World Cup winning squad but last played international cricket two years ago, and the Sixers have denied the allegation and plan to appeal the punishment.

Cricket Australia’s report claims an argument took place between Curran and an umpire after he was warned for running on the pitch while going through his run-up in practice ahead of the game.

Adrian Anderson, CA’s code of conduct commissioner, said the umpire in question then stood next to the stumps in attempt to block Curran’s path, but that the Surrey bowler "attempted to perform a practice run up and run at pace straight towards the umpire, who stood in the bowling crease facing Curran. The umpire stepped to his right to avoid the risk of collision".

The act was subsequently deemed a level three offence relating to the "intimidation or attempted intimidation of an umpire or match referee”.

“Tom and the club maintain that Tom did not knowingly or intentionally intimidate a match official and, on legal advice, we will exercise our right to appeal the decision," said Sixers chief Rachael Haynes, the former Australia Women’s captain.

"We will support Tom during this period and look forward to him returning to the field."