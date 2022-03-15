Tom Crean discusses Tennessee winning NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed

Tom Crean served as Georgia’s men’s basketball head coach from 2018-22.

Crean was relieved of his duties with the Bulldogs on March 10.

Following Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament bracket being released, Crean commented on Tennessee being a No. 3 seed.

“Not to mention that Vol hoops could win the March Madness as a three-seed,” Crean said on Twitter.

Tennessee (26-7) will play in the South region as a No. 3 seed against 14th-seeded Longwood (26-6) on Thursday.

Tipoff is slated for 2:45 p.m. EDT between Tennessee and Longwood. CBS will televise the first-round matchup from Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Tennessee-Longwood winner will play the Colorado State-Michigan winner. The Colorado State-Michigan matchup will tip off at 12:15 p.m. EDT Thursday. CBS will televise the matchup.

Tennessee defeated Texas A&M (23-12), 65-50, in the SEC Tournament championship game. Tennessee’s 2022 SEC Tournament championship is the program’s first since 1979.

Brackets: Fill out your NCAA tournament bracket here!