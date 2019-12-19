Tom Coughlin thankful for opportunity from Jaguars, remains supportive of team

Tom Coughlin’s working relationship with the Jacksonville Jaguars has come to an end for a second time after owner Shad Khan fired him from his post as Executive Vice President of Football Operations on Wednesday.

Coughlin issued a statement regarding the decision to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com expressing thanks for the chance to return to the franchise that gave him his first NFL head coaching chance in 1995.

“As head of football operations for the Jaguars for the last three years I was responsible for all things related to football. I take great pride in our accomplishments, especially in 2017. I’d like to thank Shad Khan for the opportunity to come back to Jacksonville, all the players and staff for their efforts, and the great fans here for their support. I was the first coach of this franchise and I will always be supportive of the Jaguars.”

The disappointing fall from an AFC Championship game appearance in 2017 combined with the NFLPA winning multiple grievances against the franchise for imposing overreaching fines against players combined to bring about the end of Coughlin’s run in the Jaguars’ front office.

While Coughlin is now 76 years old, he still sees a future involved in football.

“The only thing I would say is there is plenty of football left in Tom Coughlin,” Coughlin’s agent, Sandy Montag, told Mortensen.