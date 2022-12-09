Tom Coughlin talks new book on Giants' Super Bowl XLII win vs. Patriots
Two-time Super Bowl champion head coach Tom Coughlin talks about his new book detailing the New York Giants' Super Bowl XLII win over the then-undefeated New England Patriots.
Two-time Super Bowl champion head coach Tom Coughlin talks about his new book detailing the New York Giants' Super Bowl XLII win over the then-undefeated New England Patriots.
Brock Purdy has proven hes anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers' quarterback in Week 13.
Baker Mayfield got a game ball from Sean McVay and promptly got swarmed by his teammates in the locker room
The Raiders are using a holder on kickoffs tonight against the Rams, leading to several fans asking on social media: Why use a holder when the ball is being placed in a tee, and the game is indoors so wind isn’t a factor? The answer is that the Raiders’ holder isn’t placing the ball in [more]
Parsons gained a few viral nicknames in the process, including Pass Rush Limbaugh, while becoming the talk of the Cowboys locker room and the social media world.
Just days after joining the Los Angeles Rams, Baker Mayfield led an improbable comeback win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.
After the Tennessee Titans fired GM Jon Robinson, coach Mike Vrabel shared his feelings on Robinson's choice to trade Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown in April.
Browns star Myles Garrett wasn't awake when Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams on a game-winning drive Thursday, but wasn't surprised by it.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year!
Christian McCaffrey's transition to the 49ers would have been a lot more difficult without rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.
In our latest mock draft, Ryan Poles trades away the No. 2 overall pick to secure another first-round selection and still ends up with Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson.
The Bears' defensive line has been one of the worst in the NFL this season. Ryan Poles can fix that with two no-brainer moves this offseason.
Thursday's report includes an accusation that the Commanders were involved in leaking infamous Jon Gruden emails. If true, it could have potentially massive consequences.
If you weren't watching Thursday night, it's understandable ... but you missed one of the great finishes of the 2022 season.
The Raiders were up 16-3.
Near the end of the first half on Thursday night, with the Raiders leading the Rams by 10 points, Las Vegas was driving for more. The Raiders had the ball at the L.A. 10, facing third and five with 56 seconds left. Quarterback Derek Carr dropped back to pass.Under pressure, he stumbled a bit before [more]
It turns out Brock Purdy played a key role in shaping the 49ers' dominant defense before taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13.
We’ve just hit the stretch run of the NFL’s 2022 season but the drama has already begun—off the field at least.
Five takeaways from the Rams' 17-16 win over the Raiders that ended L.A.'s six-game losing streak on Thursday night.
From the Rams' addition of Baker Mayfield to the remaining schedule, things are setting up for the Bears to be in the driver's seat for the No. 2 pick.
In his first appearance for the Los Angeles Rams, Baker Mayfield led a 98-yard touchdown drive to win the game.