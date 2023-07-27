Tom Coughlin one of 12 semifinalists for Hall of Fame in 2024

Former Jacksonville Jaguars coach and executive Tom Coughlin is one of 12 semifinalists to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024 as a coach or contributor.

Coughlin, 76, was the first ever coach of the Jaguars, leading the team to the AFC Championship in the 1996 and 1999 seasons. He later spent 12 seasons as head coach of the New York Giants, winning two Super Bowls with the franchise. Coughlin then returned to Jacksonville as an executive vice president, helping to shape the team that reached the AFC Championship in the 2017 season.

The Hall of Fame picks just one finalist from the coach/contributor category each year and a subcommittee will convene on Aug. 15 to pick from the dozen semifinalists. Others in consideration besides Coughlin include Mike Holmgren, Robert Kraft, Marty Schottenheimer, Dan Reeves, and Mike Shanahan.

In 2022, former Jaguars offensive tackle Tony Boselli became the first player to ever play for the team and reach the Hall of Fame.

