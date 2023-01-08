Tom Coughlin offers his opinion on Brian Daboll resting Giants starters

The New York Giants will rest many of their starters in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which has proven to be a rather controversial decision.

Many believe head coach Brian Daboll is making a mistake and potentially costing his team some momentum headed into the playoffs. They will argue that it’s a “losers mentality.”

On the opposite end of that spectrum, many others believe it’s the right call for these Giants. They’re thin up and down their roster and are finally coming into some health at the most opportune time. Why risk it against the Eagles with absolutely nothing to gain?

The reason for the discrepancy in opinion dates back to 2007. You may recall that the Giants opted to play their starters in Week 17 against the New England Patriots, who were 15-0 at the time and chasing history.

The Giants played the Patriots well in that game and nearly upset their eventual Super Bowl XLII opponents. In the end however, head coach Tom Coughlin pulled his starters late and Big Blue came up just short.

They also suffered several key injuries in that game, including center Shaun O’Hara and cornerback Sam Madison. And while those Giants were able to overcome those injuries, the current Giants wouldn’t necessarily be so lucky.

So what does Coughlin think of Daboll’s decision headed into Sunday?

“Brian has done a great job with his team,” Coughlin told Tom Rock of Newsday. “His team has bought in. They’re playing hard. The coaches have done an outstanding job and they have really taken their athletes and improved them and they are playing really well. Brian will make the right decision about all of that.”

Coughlin refused to say that Daboll is making mistake, instead pointing out the obvious: Circumstances in 2007 were very different than they are here in 2023.

“We’re talking about 15 years ago and a circumstance and a situation,” Coughlin said. “We did the right thing. Whatever Brian does, I’m sure it will be the right thing, too.”

Story continues

What Coughlin did in 2007 was best for his team. What Daboll is doing here in 2023 is what he believes is best for his team.

Time will tell if the right decision has been made.

Related

Giants elevate, will start QB Davis Webb vs. Eagles Giants now 14-point road underdogs vs. Eagles in Week 18 Ex-Giants GM Dave Gettleman 'proud as hell' of Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire