Tom Coughlin makes finalist list for Pro Football Hall of Fame coaches, contributors

Former Jaguars coach Tom Coughlin cleared the semifinal cut to 12 candidates from the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Coach/Contributor committee Thursday, advancing one step closer to potential enshrinement in Canton.

Coughlin was among a pool of 29 coaches, executives, referees and other contributors under consideration from the 12-member committee.

Also advancing are Mike Holmgren, Bucko Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

After some golf and boating in Colorado, Jags' Andrew Wingard is ready for some football

Trevor Lawrence praises unselfishness of Jaguars' skill players as training camp opens

Jaguars head coach Tom Coughlin watches from the sidelines during the AFC Championship Game. The original Jaguars coach is among 12 coach/contributor finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Coughlin, the head coach from Jacksonville's NFL kickoff in 1995 through the end of 2002, led the Jaguars to the AFC Championship game in the franchise's second season and qualified for the playoffs four consecutive years with another AFC Championship appearance in the 1999 season.

He subsequently coached the New York Giants from 2004 through 2015, winning Super Bowls after the 2007 and 2011 seasons.

Coughlin finished with a 170-150 record (68-60 in Jacksonville, 102-90 in New York), tied for 14th all-time in victories among NFL coaches. Among those with more victories, those not in the Hall are Bill Belichick and Andy Reid, both still active; Reeves and Schottenheimer, both on the semifinal ballot along with Coughlin; and Jeff Fisher and Chuck Knox.

The committee is scheduled to meet again Aug. 15, where it is scheduled to select one of the remaining 12 for final consideration to the Hall of Fame's class of 2024.

In 2022, former left tackle Tony Boselli became the first Jaguar inducted to the Hall.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Tom Coughlin: Pro Football Hall of Fame makes coaches' semifinal cut