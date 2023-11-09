Tom Coughlin will be inducted into "Pride of the Jaguars" in 2024

The first head coach of the Jaguars will be the next person inducted into the franchise's version of a Hall of Fame.

The team announced on Thursday that Tom Coughlin will be inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars. The induction will come at a date to be determined in 2024.

Coughlin was the head coach at Boston College before being hired by the Jaguars for their inaugural season in 1995. The Jags went 4-12 in their first season, but advanced to the AFC Championship Game after the 1996 season and Coughlin would take them to the playoffs three more times in his eight-year tenure. Coughlin was 68-60 in the regular season and 4-4 in the playoffs while with Jacksonville.

After being fired following the 2002 season, Coughlin moved on to the Giants and won two Super Bowls. He returned to the Jaguars as their executive vice president of football operations in 2017, but was fired in 2019.

Coughlin will be the seventh member of the Pride of the Jaguars. Tony Boselli, Wayne and Delores Weaver, Fred Taylor, Mark Brunell, and Jimmy Smith are the others.