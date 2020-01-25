Tom Coughlin: In any big game, I want Eli Manning as my quarterback

Tom Coughlin and Eli Manning won two Super Bowls together with the Giants, and although Coughlin is done coaching and Manning is done playing, Coughlin still thinks if he had to coach a big game again, he’d want Manning with him.

Coughlin said at Manning’s retirement ceremony that he’d pick Manning over anyone if he had to pick one quarterback to win one big game.

“If there’s gonna be a big game,” Coughlin said, via the New York Post, “I want him to be my quarterback, ’cause how he performs in the big ones is amazing to me. Always was. I was proud and honored to be his coach.”

Manning lost as many games as he won as a regular-season starter over the course of his NFL career, but he’ll be remembered primarily for those two Super Bowls, both of which earned him an MVP. That’s what Coughlin remembers most.