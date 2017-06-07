Tom Coughlin believes Eli Manning is a Hall of Fame quarterback

Tom Coughlin didn’t hesitate or need any time to think when the question was posed to him. Is Eli Manning a Hall of Fame quarterback?

“Yes,” Coughlin said in an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. “I know the inner workings of the young man. I know how he performs in big games. I know what he did for us in the years that I was the head coach with the Giants.”

AROUND COVER32

This Week in NFL History: This Week in NFL History: June 4 through June 10

Monday Night Football: ESPN bringing Hank Williams Jr. back to Monday Night Football

Odell Beckham Jr.: Odell Beckham Jr. might be missing Giants OTAs because of his contract

Evan Engram: Giants tight end Evan Engram developing chemistry with Eli Manning during OTAs

Brandon Marshall: Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall praises team’s use of modern technology

Chris Snee: Former Giant Chris Snee joins Jaguars staff as college scout

Roger Lewis: Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis arrested and charged with OVI

Eli Apple: Giants cornerback Eli Apple running faster than ever despite gaining weight

Coughlin became Giants head coach in 2004, the same year Manning arrived in East Rutherford as a part of a draft day trade. The paths of both men are intertwined. Although Coughlin is now the vice president of football operations for the Jacksonville Jaguars, he will be best known as Manning’s coach and for the two Super Bowls they won together.

Of course, Manning’s case for Canton goes beyond the number of Lombardi Trophies he’s held on the first Sunday in February. He’s one of five players with multiple Super Bowl MVPs. Three of them (Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw, and Joe Montana) are in the Hall of Fame and he beat the fourth (Tom Brady) twice.

No. 10 is one of four quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 45,000 career passing yards, 300 touchdowns, four Pro Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl rings. One of them (John Elway) is already in the Hall of Fame and the other two (Brady and his brother Peyton) will be enshrined in Canton themselves.

Of course, critics will point to those games where Eli tried to do too much or made a head scratching, boneheaded play.

“Just like anyone else, some very, very good, some games not as good as others, he’d be the first one to talk about that,” Coughlin said. “But, overall, the quality of the young man, the character of the young man, the way in which he works on the field. MVP of two Super Bowls, arguably at least of the games being one of the greatest of all time.”

The Catch by David Tyree gets all the press (and luck had nothing to do with it) but it would not have happened without Manning getting out of a bad situation and making a play happen. The Catch set up the touchdown that not only clinched one of the greatest upsets in NFL history, but in all of North American professional sports.

The trip to Super Bowl XLII wouldn’t have happened without Manning going out in one of the coldest games in NFL history at Lambeau Field and outplaying another Hall of Fame quarterback in Brett Favre.

By the way, six of Manning’s seven postseason wins were on the road. His two Super Bowls came against Patriots teams that the Giants had no business beating, if you listen to the critics.

The margin of victory in Manning’s Super Bowl victories (three points in Super Bowl XLII, four points in Super Bowl XLVI) are always used against him. No one ever faulted Brady and the Patriots for winning their first three Super Bowls (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX) by three points each, their fourth (XLIX) by four points and their fifth (LI) by six in overtime,

Of course, Hall of Fame talk for Manning is premature. He’s started 211 consecutive regular season and postseason games (another aspect of his game he doesn’t get nearly enough respect for) and doesn’t appear to be slowing down. The most important ability is availability. Manning has been there for the Giants every week since Nov. 21, 2004. This fact is not lost on his former head coach.

“In my opinion, he certainly was always our franchise quarterback and worthy of any accolade that could come his way,” Coughlin said.

Those accolades should include a gold jacket and a bust in Canton.

The post Tom Coughlin believes Eli Manning is a Hall of Fame quarterback appeared first on Cover32.