The 49ers signed guard Tom Compton as a free agent this offseason and familiarity had a lot to do with making the deal happen.

Compton played for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan when Shanahan was an assistant in Washington and Atlanta, which he said made it “a no-brainer for me” to sign with the team when they gave him a call in March. Compton said playing in Shanahan’s offense was “awesome” in the past and that it has only grown more impressive since Shanahan has come to the Niners.

“Luckily for me, I’ve been in this offense before so it’s basically remembering the nuances that come with it. But I remember all the terms, the calls and all that, so that definitely makes it easier,” Compton said, via the 49ers website. “The foundation is the same — how they go about attacking with the outside zone. To see how it’s evolved is pretty wild. The things that they added with fullbacks, tight ends, the wide receivers in motion. It just adds so much to the playbook. It’s pretty cool to see how it’s evolved.”

It’s unclear how much time Compton will see in the offense. He is going to compete for the right guard job left vacant by Mike Person‘s release and drawing on his familiarity with the system will likely be necessary to win it.

Tom Compton: Pretty wild to see how Kyle Shanahan’s offense has evolved originally appeared on Pro Football Talk