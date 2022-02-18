Tom Clements coming out of retirement to rejoin Packers staff

The Arizona Cardinals had Tom Clements as their quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator in 2019 and 2020. He left the coaching staff after the 2020 season to retire.

He is apparently coming out of retirement but is not rejoining the Cardinals’ coaching staff.

He is reportedly returning to the Green Bay Packers to be their quarterbacks coach.

He spent more than a decade — from 2006-2016 — as a coach for the Packers under Mike McCarthy. His roles ranged from quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator to assistant head coach.

This time, though, it with Matt LeFleur as the head coach.

The Packers appear to be trying to appease quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Clements is supposedly one of Rodgers’ favorite coaches.

List

8 big questions facing the Cardinals this offseason

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



