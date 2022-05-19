Tom Clements: Aaron Rodgers doesn’t need reps at this time of year

Aaron Rodgers played a significant role in the Packers bringing back Tom Clements as the team’s quarterbacks coach. But Clements is not pressed that Rodgers isn’t attending the voluntary offseason program this year.

Rodgers hasn’t been around in the spring for a few years, electing to spend his time on mindfulness and training elsewhere. It clearly hasn’t affected the quarterback negatively, as he’s won the last two MVP awards.

Though the Packers are integrating several new receivers, Clements doesn’t foresee any issues for Rodgers and the new pass catchers whenever he arrives.

“We’ll have to see what the program is like during the OTAs,” Clements said in his Thursday press conference. “I know it’s a little bit different than it was previously when I was here. But Aaron doesn’t need reps at this time of the year. So, obviously, it would be nice to have him here. But he’s seen these things 1,000 times. He’ll be ready to go when training camp starts.”

Clements added that for the new receivers — who are mostly working with quarterback Jordan Love — it’s best for them to learn the system and then learn from their mistakes so they’ll be ready to go when training camp begins.

“I think that there will be enough time at that time for Aaron to work with them,” Clements said.

Rodgers did come around the building around two or three weeks ago, Clements said, when he was in the area for a Milwaukee Bucks game.

“Since that time, some texts back and forth. But he’ll be ready to go. He’ll be eager to go,” Clements said. “He’s at a different stage of his career now where he’s taking care of himself and working on what he thinks he needs to work on physically. He looked good when I saw him, so he’ll be ready to go.”

