Tom Clark: Sussex opener signs two-year contract extension

Sussex opener Tom Clark has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

The 23-year-old has scored 2,503 runs in 68 matches across red and white-ball cricket for Sussex.

Clark made his debut in 2019 but his career took off in 2022 when he scored 765 runs in the County Championship season.

He has two first-class centuries and 12 half-centuries, with 1,773 runs in red-ball cricket.

"I am delighted to a sign a contract extension with my boyhood club," he told Sussex's website.

"I am very excited and proud to be a part of the next few years with this team and coaching staff.

"Hopefully we can build on last year and push for promotion and silverware this season and beyond."

Sussex begin the County Championship Division Two season at home to Northamptonshire on Friday.