Tom Brady's Week 1 hype video will give Patriots fans chills

Ahead of the 20th season of his career, Tom Brady is still as excited to play the game of football as ever. And once again, the New England Patriots quarterback is getting fans hyped up for the team's season opener.

Before the team's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brady dropped a stunning hype video on Twitter that's sure to give Patriots fans chills. If you don't believe me, just watch it yourself.

The mix of blurred confetti falling along with the best Super Bowl moments for the Patriots of the past two decades (including, of course, the Malcolm Butler interception against the Seattle Seahawks) will certainly do enough to pump up football-starved fans as the Patriots look to make another deep playoff run.

This season, the Patriots will look to make it to their fourth consecutive Super Bowl while Tom Brady looks to continue to build upon his legacy. Brady is already considered by many to be the G.O.A.T., including the newest member of the Patriots, Antonio Brown, but this hype video suggests that he's still (unsurprisingly) hungry for more.

Brady and the Patriots will have their first chance to notch a win against the Steelers and avenge their 17-10 loss from last season. The game will kick off on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. at Gilette Stadium.

