Tom Brady's troll of Aaron Rodgers ahead of golf match is ruthless

Tom Brady the Twitter troll has returned.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is teaming up with PGA champion Phil Mickelson for another installment of "The Match," this time squaring off against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and golfer Bryson DeChambeau for a charity golf tournament in July.

If you'll recall, Brady took a few shots at Peyton Manning ahead of he and Mickelson's golf showdown with Manning and Tiger Woods last year. Well, the 43-year-old QB is back at it this year -- and he has Rodgers in his crosshairs.

A quick explanation of that meme: That's golfer Brooks Koepka in the foreground looking very annoyed as DeChambeau strolls through his interview in the background. (Koepka isn't a fan of DeChambeau, to say the least.)

As for the field goal bit: Rodgers famously said it "wasn't my decision" after Packers head coach Matt LaFleur elected to kick a field goal with his team trailing by eight (not seven, Tom) and less than three minutes remaining in the NFC Championship Game against Brady's Bucs. Green Bay never got closer than five points in the 31-26 loss, and Brady's tweet pours plenty of salt in that wound.

TB12 also ribbed Rodgers and DeChambeau on Instagram, referring to the former as a "Jeopardy host" and the latter as a "scientist" while reminding everyone that he and Mickelson are both recent champions.

Brady has seven Super Bowl titles (six with the New England Patriots) to Rodgers' one, so he's not wrong on that front.

Story continues

Even Koepka himself got into the action to throw shade at DeChambeau and Rodgers, with Mickelson piling on.

I feel like I’m in the middle of something and should step aside. (Except they want the CURRENT PGA champ:) — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 26, 2021

Rodgers and DeChambeau have yet to respond to all of this trash talk -- Rodgers is busy vacationing in Hawaii, it appears -- but after Brady and Mickelson threw down the gauntlet, we'd imagine there's a rebuttal coming.