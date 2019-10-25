Tom Brady's trainer Alex Guerrero sells house, moving to Plymouth

Before the 2019 season started for the New England Patriots, Tom Brady's impending free agency was a hot topic of conversation. Brady signed "a non-extension" extension with the Patriots that will void in the 2020 offseason, making him a free agent.

And in August, it was revealed that Brady's house in Brookline, Mass., was up for sale, so that made Patriots fans sweat a little bit. Still, since that time, there had been relatively few developments.

Until Alex Guerrero's house went on the market as well. That added fuel to the fire regarding Brady's potential departure, but on a recent episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast, NBC Sports Boston Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran communicated that Brady's longtime trainer and business partner selling his house was nothing to worry about.

I strongly believe that nothing new has happened and the rehash of Tom Brady's life predicament with his house on the market and Alex Guerrero's house on the market, since sold -- however, news flash, sources have told me that Alex Guerrero actually is moving to Plymouth, so that really throws a dart in the side of that.

As for the rest of the Brady conversation, Curran seemed to indicate that, unlike ESPN's Adam Schefter, he thinks that Brady returning to New England is the most likely outcome this offseason.

[Schefter] actually antied up a little bit further on Thursday saying that whether it be retire, go somewhere else, or re-sign with the Patriots, re-signing with the Patriots he felt was the most remote. I don't feel that way. I feel that Tom Brady will eventually work something out despite the fact that he's most likely going to have worse stats in 2019 than he did in 2018.

Curran goes on to further discuss what the Patriots might elect to do with Brady when he hits free agency and that nothing is set in stone, but also acknowledged that there really isn't anything new with this story. Both sides are in wait-and-see mode with the 2019 season ongoing.

