Tom Brady's top plays 2022 season

WFTS-Tampa

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers season came to an end Monday night with a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round. With that loss, the career of quarterback Tom Brady with the Bucs may have ended together. Brady had 21 straight seasons with a winning record — until this season, with the Bucs finishing 8-9 and a first-round playoff exit. Safe to say this is not what Brady came back from retirement for, but is this how it ends? The 45-year-old quarterback threw 66 passes against Dallas, mostly getting knocked around and out of the playoffs. After the game, Brady tried to explain what went wrong.