Tom Brady's top plays 2022 season
Watch the best plays by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady from the 2022 NFL season.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers season came to an end Monday night with a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round. With that loss, the career of quarterback Tom Brady with the Bucs may have ended together. Brady had 21 straight seasons with a winning record — until this season, with the Bucs finishing 8-9 and a first-round playoff exit. Safe to say this is not what Brady came back from retirement for, but is this how it ends? The 45-year-old quarterback threw 66 passes against Dallas, mostly getting knocked around and out of the playoffs. After the game, Brady tried to explain what went wrong.
The Bengals called right guard Alex Cappa and left tackle Jonah Williams week-to-week because of injuries heading into this week and Wednesday’s practice report brought little reason to think that either player will be ready to go against the Bills this Sunday. Cappa and Williams both sat out the team’s first practice of the week. [more]
Updates on the injured Bengals offensive linemen.
The market has been all over the place this week when it comes to the upcoming meeting between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Why are the Patriots interviewing Nick Caley for their open offensive coordinator role after seemingly passing him over a year ago? Our Phil Perry believes a few factors are at play here.
Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski wasn't a fan of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' recent remarks about winning another MVP award.
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis. Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether [more]
Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coach-turned-NFL analyst for NBC Sports Football Night in America Tony Dungy broke down why he believes the 49ers will come out on top over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Who do national experts think will win?
The 49ers' future at quarterback, defensive concerns and Kyle Shanahan's game plan are all touched on in this week's edition of 49ers Overreactions.
The Chargers fired former head coach Anthony Lynn after the team finished the 2020 season 7-9, which gave him a 33-31 record over four seasons. After a brief stint as the Lions’ offensive coordinator last year, Lynn landed with the 49ers in 2022 as the club’s assistant head coach and running backs coach. San Francisco [more]
The Houston Texans work out a deal with the Chicago Bears to regain No. 1 overall in the latest @The33rdTeamFB mock draft.
Several teams that missed the playoffs made changes to their coaching staff last week, but there’s been no word of any changes out of Pittsburgh. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being. The reason why things are on hold is that head coach [more]
Cincinnati’s 98-yard, game-winning fumble return wouldn’t have been as fun with those guys breaking it down.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Divisional Round weekend Jacksonville at Kansas City, New York at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Dallas at San Francisco
Remember when the Dolphins made a backdoor attempt to put together a quarterback/coach dream team of Brady and Sean Payton? It could happen in Tampa.
Kentucky basketball player makes classy gesture; Tom Izzo rings up John Calipari; Cincinnati Bengals concerns and more notes.
From time to time, even GOATs get dirty. After a third-quarter turnover during Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, Tom Brady‘s effort to make a tackle include a sliding attempt to trip the ball carrier. It wasn’t flagged. It also wasn’t mentioned during the broadcast. Social media saw it, and reacted. As it should. It’s [more]
The former Chiefs kicker couldn’t help commenting on the four extra-point misses by the Cowboys’ Brett Maher.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said today that his two-point conversion in Saturday’s win over the Chargers was not the play that was called. Lawrence said when he got up to the line of scrimmage, he looked at how the Chargers’ defense was lined up and quickly determined that he could lunge the ball forward and [more]