Tom Brady's Top 5 clutch moments

Thomas: Ryan is the biggest hypocrite. His statements about passing legislation (ACA) that hadn't been reviewed or scored by the CBO is the very thing that the House just did for their health care bill. Ryan talks out of both sides of his mouth. He is a spin meister like all the rest. They hear what the want to hear. It is too bad they can't put country ahead of party. McConnell does the same thing. He should have given Merrick Garland a hearing. Party before country. No ethics or moral, either one of them.