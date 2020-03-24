Tom Brady's thoughtful tribute to Stephen Gostkowski after Patriots release

The New England Patriots lost their longest-tenured player last week when Tom Brady announced that he'd be signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The reign of the next longest-tenured Patriot lasted less than a week.

On Monday, the Patriots elected to part ways with veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski. The Patriots released the three-time Super Bowl Champion and two-time first-team All-Pro member after 14 years with the club. The former fourth-round pick out of Memphis replaced the legendary Adam Vinatieri and will leave the Patriots as their highest scorer of all time.

After Gostkowski's release, his long-time teammate, Brady, honored him on social media. He posted a picture of the two of them together on his Instagram story and called Gostkowski "An amazing friend and player." You can click here to check it out.

That's a touching tribute to honor one of the only men who was there for the many highs and occasional lows of the Brady/Patriots era.

For those wondering if Gostkowski could land in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers, it seems unlikely. The Bucs drafted Matt Gay in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and he had a solid year. He made just 77 percent of his kicks but went 5-of-8 from 50+ including a 58-yard field goal.

Gostkowski missed all but four games last season with a hip injury. It will be interesting to see where the 36-year-old ends up next.

