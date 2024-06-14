Tom Brady's Sons Are Nearly As Tall As He Is In Heartwarming Hall Of Fame Photos

Talk about a touchdown! Tom Brady’s kids made sure he was surrounded with love for his latest career milestone.

The NFL legend, 46, was inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on Wednesday following his incredibly successful 20-year stint with the franchise. The ceremony took place at Gillette Stadium, which was filled with Tom’s family, friends and thousands of Patriots fans.

Also in attendance were Tom’s three children: 16-year-old Jack, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan, and 14-year-old Benjamin and 11-year-old Vivian, Tom’s younger kids with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

After the conclusion of the ceremony, proud dad Tom posted an Instagram carousel featuring several pictures from the night, with the first three images featuring his children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

The first picture shows Jack, Benjamin and Vivian posing by the induction stage, with a large “12” in the background as an homage to Tom’s former Patriots number. The second image features a beaming Tom posing alongside his two sons, and the third picture is a charming candid of Vivian and Tom hugging while Vivian wears her father’s red suit jacket from the ceremony.

The post was captioned with a simple “Back home with the family” followed by a red heart emoji, and fans flocked to the comment section to share congrats and their disbelief over how quickly the youngsters are growing up.

“The kids!! Gotten so big,” sportscaster Erin Andrews wrote.

Tom also expressed his admiration and gratitude for his children, who surprised him with a tribute video prior to the induction ceremony. The video was created by Bobby Chiu, an Emmy-winning digital creator, and featured an interactive collage of touching moments from Tom’s career. It also included voiceover narrations from Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian.

The event proved to be a meaningful way for the Patriots franchise to honor Tom’s incomparable NFL career and for Tom to express his heartfelt admiration for his three children.