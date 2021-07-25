Tom Brady's new social media video has internet absolutely buzzing

Real or fake? Brady's new social media video has internet buzzing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Buccaneers begin training camp this week, and it appears that Tom Brady is more than ready.

The 43-year-old quarterback had the internet buzzing with a new video posted to his social media channels Sunday morning.

Brady is seen throwing passes into a Jugs machine so perfectly that the ball shot right back at him. He even stepped back a few yards and did it a third time, knocking the machine over in the process.

The three throws were so impressive that many people refuse to believe the whole thing is real.

Check out the video below and decide for yourself:

Training camp starts this week. I’m looking forward to having some actual receivers again… pic.twitter.com/PDl1puHr46 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 25, 2021

Brady is about to enter his 22nd NFL season and second with the Bucs. He threw for 4,633 yards with 40 touchdowns last season before leading the Buccaneers to four playoff wins, including a Super Bowl LV triumph over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite winning a seventh Super Bowl title in 2020 — a record for any one player — you can bet Brady is still as motivated as ever to win the Lombardi Trophy. As he often says, his favorite ring is “the next one.”