Tom Brady's return inspires mixed reaction from around the NFL

Tom Brady pulled the ultimate flex on Sunday, announcing his return to the NFL just moments after the NCAA men's tournament bracket was revealed.

Just like that, Brady's back and dominating the sports conversation 40 days after calling it quits. The news took over headlines and social media in a moment when sports Twitter is generally contemplating its Final Four picks. It understandably generated plenty of buzz, especially from a Tampa Bay Buccaneers community that was set to enter free agency with Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask as its main quarterback options.

Tom said ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/Rxl6dgixBN — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 13, 2022

LFG! — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) March 13, 2022

His wife Gisele Bundchen is on board.

Gisele responded to Tom Brady’s Instagram announcement: “Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs! 🔥” pic.twitter.com/BkrPoBn7DP — Henry Coffey McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) March 14, 2022

As for the rest of the NFL, the reaction was a mixed bag.

THANK YOU❕ throw that last touchdown on somebody else 😂 https://t.co/oum3tYbjbl — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 13, 2022

guess not https://t.co/23Mr5kj0CA — New York Jets (@nyjets) March 13, 2022

Brady sat in those stands one time and said F*** that! — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) March 13, 2022

Wait was Brady hacked??? — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) March 13, 2022

The rest of the sports world was left figuring out how to process the news.

Welp, maybe we will see you in 2030? https://t.co/BbFFEA1kJI — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) March 13, 2022

How Tom Brady looking at his family pic.twitter.com/FdGZIPfHMK — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 13, 2022