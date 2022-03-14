Breaking news:

Tom Brady unretires, will return to Tampa Bay for his 23rd season in NFL

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tom Brady's return inspires mixed reaction from around the NFL

Jason Owens
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Tom Brady pulled the ultimate flex on Sunday, announcing his return to the NFL just moments after the NCAA men's tournament bracket was revealed.

[Join the Yahoo Fantasy Tourney Pick'Em $25K Best Bracket Contest]

Just like that, Brady's back and dominating the sports conversation 40 days after calling it quits. The news took over headlines and social media in a moment when sports Twitter is generally contemplating its Final Four picks. It understandably generated plenty of buzz, especially from a Tampa Bay Buccaneers community that was set to enter free agency with Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask as its main quarterback options.

His wife Gisele Bundchen is on board.

As for the rest of the NFL, the reaction was a mixed bag.

The rest of the sports world was left figuring out how to process the news.

Tom Brady is back whether you like it or not. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Tom Brady is back whether you like it or not. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Recommended Stories