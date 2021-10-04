Tom Brady's return to face Patriots nets second-highest 'Sunday Night Football' TV ratings ever for NBC

Tom Brady's return to New England to face the Patriots on Sunday night was widely billed as the most anticipated NFL regular-season game of all time. The ratings offer further support to that theory.

NBC revealed Monday that more than one-third of U.S. televisions tuned in as Brady's new club, the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, clawed out a 19-17 victory over Bill Belichick and the Pats at Gillette Stadium. The 34 share, a percentage of televisions in use tuned to the game, Buccaneers-Patriots generated established a record for NBC's "Sunday Night Football" package.

The game was the most-watched Sunday night game in nearly nine years and pulled in the broadcast's second-best ratings ever, based on preliminary data, since the network began airing "SNF" in 2006. The official figures will be finalized by Nielsen on Tuesday.

The game registered a total audience delivery of approximately 28.5 million viewers across NBC TV, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital, and NFL Digital platforms. Only the 2012 regular-season finale between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington, a de facto playoff game with the NFC East title at stake – Washington prevailed 28-18 – has done better numbers for "SNF."

The local markets with the highest viewership numbers should come as little surprise. Providence, R.I., did a 73 share, followed by Boston (70), Tampa (51) and Hartford, Conn. (44).

