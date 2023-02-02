Tom Brady’s retirement elicits emotion, laughs and curiosity about the future I The Rush

It’s Thursday, February 2, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

After 23 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady is calling it quits… again

The future Hall of Fame quarterback’s emotional video message elicited sweet and funny tributes from his football colleagues

Brady’s retirement gave us a reason to take a stroll down memory lane, recalling his best moments, scandals and temper tantrums

While his playing days are over, Brady won’t be far from the game he loves as he’s set to become an NFL analyst for Fox

Plus: Brady’s retirement likely prolonged the career of another great quarterback