Tom Brady's response to 'perfect season' talk would make Bill Belichick proud

When you play for the same head coach for 20 years, you tend to get on the same page.

So, when Tom Brady was asked Monday morning about the possibility of the New England Patriots pulling off the elusive "perfect season" after two blowout wins, it's no surprise he sounded exactly like Bill Belichick.

"To think about something that's going to happen two weeks from now or three weeks from now or five weeks from now is irrelevant," Brady told WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" during his weekly interview. "You'll have plenty of time to think about those when that's a real reality.

"I mean, that's so far from what our reality is. You're not going to live your life going through hypothetical situations."

Brady shares that mantra with his head coach, whose sole focus is doing what's best for the football team (glaring distractions aside).

So, while "16-0" is on the table after routs of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, Brady and Belichick are putting up the blinders.

"I'm not thinking about anything more than 3-0 because that's the only thing that matters," Brady added. "That's what we've got this week. Today, wake up and I'm thinking about the Jets and how they're going to attack us and how we need to attack them. It's going to ebb and flow over the course of the whole season.

"Through two games we're playing well. But that's one-eighth of the season. So how are we going to do in the next eighth of the season? That's where our head's at."

Don't expect that mindset to change, even if this loaded Patriots team continues to roll next weekend against the hobbled New York Jets.

