Tom Brady's reported deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sends shockwaves through Twitter

Cam Ellis
NBC Sports Chicago

Tom Brady's headed to Tampa Bay: 

It'd be big news any time of the year, but all things considered, plenty of people had plenty to say about it: 

The Tom Brady Free Agency Era is over. Good luck to you, Bucs fans. 

