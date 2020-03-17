Tom Brady's reported deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sends shockwaves through Twitter

Tom Brady's headed to Tampa Bay:

Tampa is the expected landing spot for Tom Brady barring anything unforeseen, sources tell me and @JeffDarlington.



There's no signing date or announcement officially set up, but Brady is expected to be a Buccaneer.



— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

It'd be big news any time of the year, but all things considered, plenty of people had plenty to say about it:

Jameis Winston threw more interceptions last season than Tom Brady did in the last four seasons. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) March 17, 2020

Tom Brady has 5 times as many playoff wins, 6 times as many Super Bowl wins and 7 times as many 30-TD seasons as all the Buccaneers' QBs in the team's history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Tom Brady in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform in Madden pic.twitter.com/sXbT9CU03Q — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) March 17, 2020

Please note: we are only referring to him as Bucs Legend Tom Brady from now on — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) March 17, 2020

The Buccaneers have never had a QB earn a 90+ grade in a single season.



Tom Brady has done it 6 times. pic.twitter.com/xstiGQEG2I



— PFF (@PFF) March 17, 2020

Fun twist: Six years ago, Chris Simms said Tom Brady wasn't a top-five NFL quarterback.



Six years later, Tom Brady needs 3,088 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes to pass Chris Simms on Tampa's all-time passing leaderboards.



— Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) March 17, 2020

Welcome to the NFC Mr. @TomBrady !! We've been expecting you. pic.twitter.com/8grnnCnxO9 — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) March 17, 2020

If Tom Brady goes to Tampa Bay and does not bring the TB Times I will riot in the streets once we're allowed to be in them again — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) March 17, 2020

It's not true until @TomBrady tweets it. — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) March 17, 2020

Brady vs Brees.



Twice a year. pic.twitter.com/2D22xXol30



— StatMuse (@statmuse) March 17, 2020

Sources tell me that the deciding factor in Tom Brady's decision to sign with the Buccaneers was his desire to continue playing near some sort of historically accurate model of a pre-industrial military unit. pic.twitter.com/wSXbVYhK3x — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) March 17, 2020

The Tom Brady Free Agency Era is over. Good luck to you, Bucs fans.

