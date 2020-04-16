Tom Brady's pre-NFL Draft scouting report will never cease to be funny

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had plenty of motivation to be great before he slid to the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

On this day in 2000, the Patriots selected Brady with the 199th overall pick. He was the seventh quarterback taken in the 2000 draft.

About a month before the Patriots made their franchise-altering draft pick, the University of Michigan quarterback took part in the NFL Scouting Combine. Brady didn't wow teams with his arm strength or athleticism. In fact, his 5.24-second 40-time was pretty awful.

His scouting report from before the draft continues to look hilarious 20 years later. Here's what Brady recalls people saying about him at the time:

--Poor build

--Skinny

--Lacks great physical stature and strength

--Lacks mobility and ability to avoid the rush

--Lacks a really strong arm

--Can't drive the ball downfield

--Does not throw a really tight spiral

--System-type player who can get exposed if forced to ad lib

--Gets knocked down easily

















Brady enters the 2020 season as a six-time Super Bowl champion, a four-time Super Bowl MVP and a three-time league MVP. He's the greatest quarterback in the history of the sport, and the crazy thing is he's not even done yet.

The 42-year-old veteran will begin a new mission this fall when he attempts to lead a second team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to the Super Bowl. Winning with the Bucs will give Brady a fresh challenge and even more motivation to continue to prove his critics wrong.

