Tom Brady's praise makes Patriots o-line coach Dante Scarnecchia "cringe" originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots' offensive line has come a long way from where it was three years ago, when it was ravaged by the Denver Broncos' fearsome pass rush in the 2015 AFC Championship Game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Coincidentally, that was also the last time the Patriots faced a Wade Phillips defense in the postseason -- and Dave DeGuglielmo's last game as the team's offensive line coach.

That offseason, current offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, who had retired in 2013 after a 22-year tenure with the Patriots, returned from retirement to take his old job.

The results have been magnificent: The Patriots have reached the Super Bowl in every season since his return.

Scarnecchia has transformed New England's offensive line -- which in the past was occasionally described as a "turnstile" and a "sieve" -- into one of the strongest fronts in the NFL.

How good has Scarnecchia's unit been? Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has not been sacked once this postseason.

Brady posted a photo online of his clean jersey from the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, shouting out his offensive line for keeping him off the turf.

Brady did not stop there.

After Bill Belichick sang Scarnecchia's praises Thursday in a press conference, Brady went so far as to declare Scarnecchia "the best offensive line coach in the history of the game."

How does the 70-year-old Scarnecchia (who may or may not resemble Sylvester Stallone's boxing trainer, Mickey from the Rocky movies) feel about all the kind words?

Story continues

"[I] Cringe," Scarnecchia said Thursday, via the Boston Herald. "We're going to go play the Rams in a few days and a great defensive line. I don't want that. I don't think that. I don't even pretend to think that. I've been humbled so many times in this game for so many years. I mean, it's always waiting around the corner. I don't ever think we have all the answers."

If the Patriots hope to win Super Bowl LIII, Scarnecchia's crew will need to live up to the hype.

The Rams' defensive front, a wrecking crew of its own that includes game changers like Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, is sure to make things challenging for the Patriots come Sunday night.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.