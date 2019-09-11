Tom Brady's NFL MVP odds greatly improve after Patriots' Week 1 win

Oddsmakers are much more bullish on New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady winning the NFL MVP award this season after his exceptional performance in a 33-3 Week 1 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brady completed 24 of 36 pass attempts for 341 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. Seven different players caught a pass from Brady as the 42-year-old quarterback provided further evidence that he's winning his battle against Father Time.

His odds at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas to win NFL MVP before the season on Sept. 4 were +2500, tied for the 11th-best odds of any player. Brady's current odds at the Westgate are +1200.

Here's an updated look at the MVP odds entering Week 2 (hat tip to The Action Network):

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs: +350

Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles: +700

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens: +1000

Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans: +1200

Tom Brady, QB, Patriots: +1200

Drew Brees, QB, Saints: +1600

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers: +2000

Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers: +2000

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: +2000

Russell WIlson, QB, Seahawks: +2500



















Brady should post another impressive stat line Sunday when the Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins for a Week 2 matchup on the road. The Dolphins lost 59-10 to the Baltimore Ravens at home in Week 1. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tossed five touchdown passes against an overmatched Dolphins secondary.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins defense, things could get much, much worse Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

