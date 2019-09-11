Tom Brady's NFL MVP odds greatly improve after Patriots' Week 1 win
Oddsmakers are much more bullish on New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady winning the NFL MVP award this season after his exceptional performance in a 33-3 Week 1 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Brady completed 24 of 36 pass attempts for 341 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. Seven different players caught a pass from Brady as the 42-year-old quarterback provided further evidence that he's winning his battle against Father Time.
His odds at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas to win NFL MVP before the season on Sept. 4 were +2500, tied for the 11th-best odds of any player. Brady's current odds at the Westgate are +1200.
Here's an updated look at the MVP odds entering Week 2 (hat tip to The Action Network):
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs: +350
Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles: +700
Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens: +1000
Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans: +1200
Tom Brady, QB, Patriots: +1200
Drew Brees, QB, Saints: +1600
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers: +2000
Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers: +2000
Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: +2000
Russell WIlson, QB, Seahawks: +2500
Brady should post another impressive stat line Sunday when the Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins for a Week 2 matchup on the road. The Dolphins lost 59-10 to the Baltimore Ravens at home in Week 1. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tossed five touchdown passes against an overmatched Dolphins secondary.
Unfortunately for the Dolphins defense, things could get much, much worse Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
