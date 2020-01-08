Tom Brady's next move: the Patriots, retirement or a new life in California?

Photograph: Charles Krupa/AP

At 42, the end is near for Tom Brady, though the quarterback insists he can still play until he’s at least 45. In the aftermath of his team’s playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Brady said it was “pretty unlikely” that he would retire. That has crystallized in recent days to more of a no way; Tom Brady doesn’t go out throwing a pick-six at home to the Ryan Tannehill led Titans because he’s Tom Brady.

Which leads us to the biggest question in the NFL: with free agency an option, where will Brady lineup in 2020?

New England Patriots

Why he should go: Returning to the Patriots remains the most logical outcome. Brady’s play declined in 2019, no question about it. Though his arm strength and pocket mobility remain in full bloom (he is, stunningly, more athletic now than he was in his early 20s) his decision making – where he is going with the ball, and whether or not he should take a hit – were up-and-down throughout the season.

Much was made of the Patriots’ lack of weapons. That argument has merits, but Brady also missed a ton of throws that league-average passers are expected to make. The reality is this: Brady completed fewer passes than we should expect based on, among other things, the separation of his receivers, the pressure he’s facing and the length of his attempts. He ranked 26th in on-target throw percentage, per Sports Info Solutions. His completion percentage over expectation finished at -3.1%, the eight worst mark in the league, according to Next Gen Stats.

Regardless, it’s still hard to picture him in another jersey. Head coach Bill Belichick already lost a time-to-move-on tussle with his star quarterback and owner Robert Kraft a few seasons ago, with Brady sticking around and Belichick forced to trade his understudy, Jimmy Garoppolo. If Brady wants back, it will be Kraft’s decision as much as Belichick’s. With added weapons in 2020, there’s no reason why Brady couldn’t be the most effective QB option for the Patriots, with a rookie watching and learning for a season or two.

Why he shouldn’t: Something was wrong with the Patriots offense all season. A midseason move to acquire Mohammed Sanu for a future second-round pick turned out to be a disaster. N’Keal Harry, only the second wide receiver drafted by the Patriots in the first round during the Belichick era, could not get on the same page with Brady.

Brady doesn’t have time to watch young guys grow, he needs help now. Whether the Patriots can acquire that help or not this offseason is an open question. Add to that: Brady’s long-term collaborator, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, is set to finally leave the franchise. Perhaps Brady wants to follow McDaniels to his new spot?

Likelihood of deal: Highly likely (8/10)

Why he should go: If Brady is to move, it’s hard to find a better batch of weapons, with a quarterback opening, than in Carolina. The Panthers have the players but need a healthy quarterback: Cam Newton has been unable to stay on the field in recent years, and Carolina is ready to move on. Owner David Tepper is ambitious, and he will do whatever is needed to add Brady and to surround the quarterback with the talent – on and off-the-field – to compete right away. Adding Brady would give the Panthers a chance to chase a long-term fix in the draft while riding out the final two years of a legend’s career, forever associating themselves with the best to ever do it. And they wouldn’t have to sink franchise money into Newton for the next four-to-five years.

Why he shouldn’t: Going to a new organization is hard, even for the greatest players. This made more sense before the Panthers hired ex-college coach Matt Rhule to a mega-money deal. Had McDaniels come, he and Brady could have lifted the Patriots blueprint and dropped it in Carolina. Now, Brady would be working with a first-time NFL head coach – though he may see that as a bonus: giving him complete control over the offense.

Likelihood of deal: Unlikely, but not impossible (4/10)

Los Angeles Chargers

Why he should go: LA are the sexiest pick. The Chargers will be entering a new stadium in 2020 as the little sibling in a partnership with the Rams. Grabbing Brady would give them much-needed oomph, and would steal some of the attention away from the Rams, who seem to have a vice-like grip on LA fandom.

The Chargers have the weapons, too. They legitimately run seven deep with good skill position players, of all body shapes and sizes. They should have one of the most diverse, complete offenses in the game, and they have similar talent on defense. They are built to compete now, and play in Brady’s home state. Also, those powder blue uniforms. I mean, come on. They’re the best in football.

Why he shouldn’t: Sure, the Chargers have the weapons, but their issues in recent years have stemmed from an awful offensive line. They’ve poured in resources, but due to injuries and draft/free agency misses nothing has improved.

In the last two years, the Patriots have finished first and third in offensive pressure rate, averaging a quarterback pressure on 23% of Brady’s snaps. The Chargers, by comparison, have given up pressure on 31% of snaps, putting them 28th in the league over that span. Does Brady, who turns 43 in August, want to take that level of punishment at his age?

Likelihood of deal: The most likely spot if he leaves (5/10)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Why he should go: Tampa has a host of weapons – Mike Evans is one of the league’s best receivers – a solid if unspectacular offensive line and a proven coach, one who has thrived with aging, veteran quarterbacks.

Why he shouldn’t: It’s an iffy fit. Bruce Arians is a vertical coach. He likes to chuck the ball downfield, run the ball, then chuck it down the field some more. That’s not Brady’s game.

Likelihood of deal: Tough to picture (3/10)

Retirement

Why he should: Not so much should as may. It’s hard to find a great fit outside of New England. If Brady can’t find that and Belichick makes it clear he’s ready to move on, would Brady step aside rather than battling it out on a barren roster?

Why he shouldn’t: Brady can still play. Comparisons to Peyton Manning or John Elway’s final year are unfair. Brady’s arm strength is the same now as it was when he was 30, and he moves even better. The question is whether he’s willing to stand in the pocket and take a shot in order to deliver the best throw possible. It seemed like he was saving himself for the postseason (and life beyond football) for much of 2019. When the time came to flip the switch in the playoffs, it didn’t happen. New England’s offense wasn’t good. And while Brady’s skill players deserve some blame, he left a lot of opportunities on the field and never had the team playing in rhythm.

Likelihood: Extremely unlikely (2/10)