Tom Brady's message to Saquon Barkley had Giants RB ready to 'run through a brick wall'

Saquon Barkley's generational talent was on full display last year in his rookie season.

The Penn State product immediately became the focal point of the New York Giants offense, tallying 1,307 rushing yards for 11 touchdowns and 721 receiving yards for four TDs. As sensational of a year it was, Barkley still has a long way to go to become one of the greats.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reminded the 22-year-old of that fact earlier this year at the Met Gala in New York City. Barkley told NJ.com that Brady fired him up with a motivational comment that's on-brand for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

"It's great to do it for one season, but can you do it for five? Can you do it for 10?" he recalled Brady asking him.

"I'm standing there at the Met Gala ready to run through a brick wall," Barkley added.

Considering Brady's continued success at 42 years old, that's a proper reaction from the young phenom.

After his exchange with arguably the best quarterback to ever play the game, Barkley admitted sometimes he just has to take a step back and relish in getting the opportunity to chat with the sport's legends.

"Sometimes you take it for granted," Barkley said per NJ.com. "but to able to talk to legends that you've been watching for a very long time? Every day I talk to one with Eli [Manning]. You don't really take the time to cherish it. You are so caught up in the moment. Sometimes, you have to take a step back."

All signs point to Barkley having another huge season in 2019. Now that the Giants are without star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Barkley will be counted on to provide most of the spark on offense, and there's no reason to believe he can't handle the workload.

The Patriots and Giants will face off in the preseason finale on Thursday night in Foxboro, though Brady and Barkley are unlikely to see any playing time.

