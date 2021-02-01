Here is Tom Brady's message to Bill Belichick as QB prepares for Super Bowl LV

Here is Brady's message to Belichick as QB prepares for Super Bowl LV originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick debate has been taken to another level over the last week after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback led his team to Super Bowl LV in his first season away from the New England Patriots.

Brady left the Patriots and their legendary head coach Bill Belichick as a free agent last offseason following a 20-year run in New England, during which the dynamic duo won a record six Super Bowl titles in nine appearances.

Brady was asked Monday in a video press conference with reporters what message he has for Belichick as he prepares for Sunday's Super Bowl matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Well, I have a great relationship with him," Brady said. "Again, I'm just incredibly grateful for what he's meant in my life as a coach. He was everything you could ask for as a player. I loved my time (with the Patriots). I had two incredible decades there. My football journey took me to a different place. I certainly could never have accomplished the things in my career without his support and his teachings.

"Incredible coach and mentor for me. I've had a lot of those in my career, but obviously, he's at the top of the list."

Tom Brady's message to his former head coach Bill Belichick? Check it out. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/XwNz603mFn — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 1, 2021

Belichick's first full season without Brady didn't go very well. The Patriots struggled throughout the 2020 season and finished with a 7-9 record. The team's historic streaks of 11 consecutive AFC East division titles and playoff appearances both ended.

Subpar quarterback play was one of many reasons for the Patriots' lack of success. Neither Cam Newton nor Jarrett Stidham played well enough on a consistent basis.

Brady led the Bucs to an 11-5 record and threw for 4,633 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Tampa Bay won three playoff games on the road to reach Super Bowl LV, which will be played at its home venue of Raymond James Stadium.

The Brady vs. Belichick debate will rage on for a long time with passionate takes on both sides of the argument. What's not debatable is both Brady and Belichick needed each other to achieve unprecedented success during their 20 years together in New England.