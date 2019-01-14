Tom Brady's Massive Coat Is Back, and It Looks Bigger Than Ever

Eric Lutz
Men's Health
Tom Brady on Sunday led his New England Patriots to yet another playoff victory, dispatching the Los Angeles Chargers in a 41-28 divisional round beatdown. But more importantly, the quarterback once again donned his hilariously large sideline coat, much to the joy of the enormous jacket’s many fans on social media.

Brady’s giant coat has gotten attention before. The 41-year-old quarterback just last year found himself swallowed up in a similarly gigantic sideline parka. But impossibly, the new coat seems even larger than the ones he’s worn before, leading some to posit an “inflategate” conspiracy.

Brady has made headlines for a number of his fashion choices, including the long hair he flaunted several years back. But the gargantuan coat he wears to stay warm on the sidelines just might wind up becoming one of his defining looks, joining the ranks of other huge garments like Kanye West’s big boxy “I Love It” outfit, David Byrne’s giant suit from Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense tour, and Lenny Kravitz’ absurd scarf.

Of course, unlike Pharrell’s preposterous Grammy hat, the sideline coats worn by Brady and other NFL players serve a pragmatic purpose - to keep athletes warm between drives. The coats are always large, as they need to fit over players’ shoulder pads.

But Brady’s coats seem even bigger than average, which begs the question: Is Brady, known for his eccentric efforts to get any edge he can, wearing a particularly large coat for a reason?

We tried to get answers about Brady’s big huge coat, but neither the Patriots nor TB12, Brady’s fitness and wellness organization, immediately responded to our requests for comment. So for now, all this remains a mystery - one as big as the coat itself.

