Tom Brady's Massive Coat Is Back, and It Looks Bigger Than Ever

Tom Brady on Sunday led his New England Patriots to yet another playoff victory, dispatching the Los Angeles Chargers in a 41-28 divisional round beatdown. But more importantly, the quarterback once again donned his hilariously large sideline coat, much to the joy of the enormous jacket’s many fans on social media.

Tom Brady is wearing his comically oversized coat again #LACvsNE pic.twitter.com/mFsgeeOp5H - Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) January 13, 2019

Brady’s giant coat has gotten attention before. The 41-year-old quarterback just last year found himself swallowed up in a similarly gigantic sideline parka. But impossibly, the new coat seems even larger than the ones he’s worn before, leading some to posit an “inflategate” conspiracy.

folks,,,, we may have inflategate on our handshttps://t.co/kSrAQJ6MPq - SB Nation (@SBNation) January 13, 2019

Tom Brady looks like he’s hiding his entire offensive line under his coat pic.twitter.com/pFuKkJbQr3 - Eric Garland (@EricJGarland) January 13, 2019

Is it just me or does Tom Brady's coat just keep getting bigger and bigger, they're gonna need a tent for him soon. - Ash (@LoversAntiquity) January 13, 2019

Brady has made headlines for a number of his fashion choices, including the long hair he flaunted several years back. But the gargantuan coat he wears to stay warm on the sidelines just might wind up becoming one of his defining looks, joining the ranks of other huge garments like Kanye West’s big boxy “I Love It” outfit, David Byrne’s giant suit from Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense tour, and Lenny Kravitz’ absurd scarf .

Of course, unlike Pharrell’s preposterous Grammy hat , the sideline coats worn by Brady and other NFL players serve a pragmatic purpose - to keep athletes warm between drives. The coats are always large, as they need to fit over players’ shoulder pads.

But Brady’s coats seem even bigger than average, which begs the question: Is Brady, known for his eccentric efforts to get any edge he can, wearing a particularly large coat for a reason?

We tried to get answers about Brady’s big huge coat, but neither the Patriots nor TB12, Brady’s fitness and wellness organization , immediately responded to our requests for comment. So for now, all this remains a mystery - one as big as the coat itself.

you’ve seen Tom Brady’s Big Coat, but now get ready for the sequel: Tom Brady’s Extremely Big Coat pic.twitter.com/nMgdvm9iZ8 - kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) January 13, 2019

